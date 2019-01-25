After a short stint of snow Thursday in the Pikes Peak region, temperatures are expected to gradually warm up to a high of 55 degrees through Sunday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted sunny skies and a high of 39 degrees Friday. The air should continue to warm to a high of 47 degrees Saturday and 55 degrees Sunday.
Another small chance of snow is expected Monday, though right now the weather service is only predicted a 20 percent chance during the day.
Thursday's storm favored north El Paso County, dropping between 1.5 and 3 inches between Monument and Black Forest. Downtown Colorado Springs saw flurries but no accumulation, the weather service reported.