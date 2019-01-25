exquisite
Caption +

A rainbow appears on the side of the West Spanish Peak on July 29. — Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette

 Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less

After a short stint of snow Thursday in the Pikes Peak region, temperatures are expected to gradually warm up to a high of 55 degrees through Sunday, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted sunny skies and a high of 39 degrees Friday. The air should continue to warm to a high of 47 degrees Saturday and 55 degrees Sunday.

Another small chance of snow is expected Monday, though right now the weather service is only predicted a 20 percent chance during the day.

Thursday's storm favored north El Paso County, dropping between 1.5 and 3 inches between Monument and Black Forest. Downtown Colorado Springs saw flurries but no accumulation, the weather service reported.

 

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

 

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments