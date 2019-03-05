dog park
Gus, a 10-year-old German shorthair, right, and Whezzy, a 2-year-old shelter dog, race in the fresh snow at the Bear Creek Dog Park Monday morning, March 4, 2019, as temperatures remained in the single digits. Gus lost his hind leg in 2009 when he was hit by a car while chasing after a bear. Gus’ owner, Tom Dunn, said he was even faster with all four legs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Colorado Springs on Tuesday will begin to emerge from a deep freeze that kept the city below 15 degrees for more than two days, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service predicted a high of 39 degrees Tuesday, 50 degrees Wednesday and 46 degrees Thursday with mostly sunny skies all three days. Most of the week will be dry, though a slight chance for brief snow showers Friday night is possible.

Though still at or below the average of 50 degrees for this time of year, this week's temperatures are balmy compared with the prior days. The weather service recorded temperatures as low as 2 degrees with wind chills as low as -5 degrees Sunday and Monday.

The frigid air was accompanied by nearly a foot of snow in some areas of Colorado Springs. The weather service reported 9 1/2 inches on the city's west side and 5.1 inches at the Colorado Springs Airport.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

