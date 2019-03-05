Colorado Springs on Tuesday will begin to emerge from a deep freeze that kept the city below 15 degrees for more than two days, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted a high of 39 degrees Tuesday, 50 degrees Wednesday and 46 degrees Thursday with mostly sunny skies all three days. Most of the week will be dry, though a slight chance for brief snow showers Friday night is possible.
Though still at or below the average of 50 degrees for this time of year, this week's temperatures are balmy compared with the prior days. The weather service recorded temperatures as low as 2 degrees with wind chills as low as -5 degrees Sunday and Monday.
The frigid air was accompanied by nearly a foot of snow in some areas of Colorado Springs. The weather service reported 9 1/2 inches on the city's west side and 5.1 inches at the Colorado Springs Airport.