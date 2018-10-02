Colorado Springs should see mostly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance of rain Tuesday with a high of 78, meteorologists say.
Wednesday is looking like a summery day, with sunny skies and a high near 83. The temperature Wednesday night will drop to about 45 degrees, with a 40 percent chance of rain after 7 p.m.
Thursday's weather will cool down with a high near 64, with a 40 percent chance of storms.
Skies will clear up Friday, bringing back warmer weather and a high near 72.
The weekend forecast is looking much cooler with high temperatures only rising to the mid-50s, with overnight lows Saturday and Sunday near 35.
The mountains are likely to see some snow this weekend. Woodland Park has a 20 percent chance of precipitation Friday night and into Saturday morning, with a low of 32 that could turn raindrops into snow flurries, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reports.
Scattered but heavy rain is likely over the southwest mountains Tuesday, particularly near the San Juans, where the NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook for possible flash flooding through Wednesday.