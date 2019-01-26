The next chance for snow in Colorado Springs comes Sunday night and into Monday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 44 degrees Saturday, 53 degrees Sunday and 26 degrees Monday.
Skies are expected to be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with a 30 percent chance of snow showers mainly before 11 a.m. Monday. Winds are expected to blow between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
On average, temperatures reach 43 degrees Jan. 26, 27 and 28 in Colorado Springs, weather service data show.