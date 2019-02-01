Ditch the puffy coat this weekend and head outside as temperatures reach as high as 64 degrees in Colorado Springs.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted sunny skies and a high of 55 degrees Friday and 60 degrees Saturday. Temperatures will peak Sunday at a high of 64 degrees.
Winds are expected to blow through the city Sunday between 15 and 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
The city will gradually return to normal temperatures next week, reaching a high of 39 degrees by Wednesday. The average for this time of year is 43 degrees.