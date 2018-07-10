Colorado Springs is looking to have a sunny day with a predicted high of 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Weather is predicted to be clear tonight with breezes from 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
However, portions of southern El Paso County are included in a Hazardous Weather Outlook that extends until Friday issued by the National Weather Service as monsoon conditions will shift eastward across Colorado this week.
These monsoon rains put much of Colorado, including the Colorado Springs Area, at risk for flash flooding and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
While Tuesday is expected to stay clear and hot, scattered thunderstorms could hit the Pikes Peak region Wednesday. The chances of rain and lightning increase Thursday, forecasters predict.
Next week could bring relief from the heat, with cooler temperatures and a chance of showers, the Weather Service predicts.