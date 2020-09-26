Cooler temperatures are coming to the Pikes Peak region after two days of recording-breaking heat in Colorado Springs.
Saturday’s high of 89 degrees in Colorado Springs topped the previous record of 87 degrees, set 19 years ago on September 26, 2001.
Friday was another record-breaker. A high of 91 degrees in Colorado Springs broke a 22-year-old record of 87 degrees, according to the Weather Service website.
High winds and low humidity increased fire danger, and a Red Flag warning was in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for western El Paso, Teller, Lake, Chaffee and Fremont counties.
Conditions are expected to change drastically Sunday as a cold front moves according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
“Temperatures drop into the 60s and 70s and we will see a decent amount of cloud cover,” wrote KKTV Chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe.
A slight change of precipitation in also possible, and higher elevations could see snow. Pikes Peak could see up to a inch, says National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Mozley.
Overnight Sunday, lows in the mid-30s are expected. Lows in the upper 20s are expected in the Monument and Palmer Divide area.