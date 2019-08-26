A cold front is pushing over the Palmer Divide early Monday, bringing strong wind gusts and cooler weather to the Pikes Peak region after a day of record-breaking temperatures, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
The high on Monday in Colorado Springs is expected to be near 83 degrees with sunny skies. The wind speed at about 7 a.m. measured 40 mph at Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measuring site. There is a 20% chance of rain showers after 7 p.m.
Colorado Springs broke a record for high temperature on Sunday, Aug. 25, reaching 95 degrees at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Showers are expected to roll through early Tuesday, with a 20% chance before 7 a.m., the service's forecast shows. The high is forecast near 81 degrees.
The weather is expected to heat up again Wednesday with a small chance of showers. The high is expected to be near 87 degrees with sunny skies.
Thursday is forecast to reach the low 90s with a 20% chance of precipitation after 2 p.m., the forecast shows.
Higher chances of rain are expected Friday. A 50% chance is forecast after 1 p.m. through the night. The high is expected to be near 86 degrees.
The weekend is forecast to be warm, with highs of 82 degrees Saturday and 87 degrees Sunday.