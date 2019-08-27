pikes peak camera 8/27.jpg

Looking east, the Pikes Peak summit camera shows a cloudy morning in Colorado Springs. (Photo courtesy of City of Colorado Springs) 

Morning clouds on Tuesday will slowly lift for sunny skies by the afternoon in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.

There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms after noon and between 7 p.m. and midnight, forecasters say. Today’s predicted high is near 78 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to rise as the week continues.

Here’s the full forecast through the week from NWS:

Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

