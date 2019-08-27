Morning clouds on Tuesday will slowly lift for sunny skies by the afternoon in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms after noon and between 7 p.m. and midnight, forecasters say. Today’s predicted high is near 78 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to rise as the week continues.
Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.