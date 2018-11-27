Cloudy skies are expected to cover the Colorado Springs skies on and off until Friday before another early winter storm hits the region, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted increasing clouds Tuesday, mostly sunny skies Wednesday and partly sunny skies Thursday with high temperatures in the low to high-50s.
Friday's storm is forecast to start as rain after 11 a.m., then mix with snow after 3 p.m.
In the mountains, snow is expected to start falling Tuesday night into Wednesday, with more intense snow building Wednesday night into midday Thursday, said OpenSnow forecaster Joel Gratz. By Saturday morning, Colorado mountains could have 5 to 10+ inches of new snow.