Clouds are expected to gradually accumulated during the next two days as a snow storm approaches Colorado Springs, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted mostly sunny skies Wednesday and increasing clouds Thursday before the chance of snow showers begins Thursday night.
Snow showers should last between 11 p.m. Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday, with accumulation of less than a half an inch, the weather service said. Temperatures are forecast to range between a high of 39 degrees and low of 20 degrees.
Until then, temperatures are expected to be mild, with highs of 52 and 56 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.