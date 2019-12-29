After a chilly, windy start, the week could end with slightly warmer conditions, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Pueblo predict.
Though dry and sunny, temperatures on Sunday likely won't budge above 32 degrees, the service reported. Wind chill values are expected to be between zero and 5 degrees Sunday night and between -5 and 5 on Monday.
For revelers planning to ring in the new year, expect a low of 14 on Tuesday night. The first day of 2020 will bring mostly sunny skies and a high of 47 degrees, forecasters predict.
The next chance of snow will be on Thursday, the weather service reported. Expect a 20% chance of snow before noon with a high near 40 degrees.
Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 32. North-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values between zero and 5. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east-southeast in the afternoon. A low around 8.
New Year's Eve: Sunny, with a high near 39 and a low around 14.
New Year's Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 and a low around 22.
Thursday: A 20% chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 and a low around 17.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45 and a low around 22.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.