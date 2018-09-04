Colorado Springs is expected to see consistent chances of showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Tuesday, rising to 30 percent after 11 p.m.
Chances will increase to 40 percent Wednesday morning and 50 percent Wednesday night, with rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, the weather service said.
A similar pattern will continue through Thursday, with storms beginning to clear Friday afternoon.
"Through mid week we will see the possibility for a few storms each day, but a washout is not expected," said Gazette news partner KKTV. "Temperatures are much cooler by Wednesday and Thursday as many only reach the 60s and 70s."