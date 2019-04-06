Sunny skies and dry weather are in Colorado Springs' forecast after chances of rain Saturday, meteorologists say.
Saturday has a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly from 3 to 9 p.m., the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported. Skies are expected to be sunny Sunday and Monday.
The weather service predicted highs of 66 degrees Saturday, 69 degrees Sunday and 70 degrees Monday.
"We may see a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, especially along the Palmer Divide and Eastern Plains but temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "The second half of the weekend will be drier, but breezy.
"Dry, sunny and mild weather returns for early next week, with our next chance for wet weather looking to be the middle of next week."