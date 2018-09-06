The rainy storm system that has swept through Colorado Springs this week is expected to clear by Friday night, meteorologists say.
Thursday should see more rain— a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon increasing to a 50 percent chance by late afternoon— and fog, said the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Temperatures will reach a high of 69 degrees with a low of 52 degrees.
Storm clouds are predicted to begin to dissipate late Friday, with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms before 3 p.m. and a 20 percent chance until midnight.
Sunny skies and temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s should return for the start of the week with batches of clouds here and there.
August brought about average rain with about 3.25 inches recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport. The normal is 3.34 inches.
So far, the weather service has recorded 0.09 inches of rain in September. The average for the entire month is 1.19 inches.