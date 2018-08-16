The chance for afternoon thunderstorms is forecast to stretch through the weekend, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after noon and a 30 percent chance before midnight Friday. Hail up to 1-inch in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible in the strongest storm areas.
"Stronger storms may contain gusty wind, heavy rain, lightning and some hail," said Gazette news partner KKTV. "Storms are expected again on Saturday, some may be on the strong side."
Saturday, chances will drop slightly to 30 percent between noon and midnight, then to 10 percent Sunday.
High temperatures are expected to be 80 degrees Friday, 81 degrees Saturday and 81 degrees Sunday.