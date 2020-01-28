Colorado Springs could see snow showers Wednesday and Thursday evening — and potentially Monday and Tuesday of next week — with a relatively balmy weekend sandwiched in between.
Wednesday's forecast features a 30% chance of snow showers, the greatest occurring from 4-9 p.m. Winds will top out around 5 mph, and the high temperature for the day will max at around 40, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A chance of snow showers returns again Thursday evening, with a 20% chance of snow showers before 11 p.m. Thursday night will be "blustery," with winds topping out around 20 mph, according to the weather service.
Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week from the weather service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy, with a high just over 40 and winds topping out around 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 50 and winds around 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 65 and winds from 5-10 mph.