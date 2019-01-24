Another wave of snow is expected to sweep through the Pikes Peak region just two days after a blizzard shut down schools and roads and possibly took a man's life.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast a 40 percent chance of snow showers mainly before 1 p.m. with winds between 5 and 15 mph. Temperatures should be between 30 and 15 degrees.
No significant accumulations are predicted for Colorado Springs, though Woodland Park and Monument could see up to 2 inches.
The storm should clear by Thursday night, making way for mostly sunny skies and a high of 42 degrees Friday.
Tuesday's storm dropped 7.5 inches of snow in Monument, 3 inches near the Air Force Academy and 1 inch near Peterson Air Force Base.
Winds howled, stacking up snow drifts as high as 3 feet in some areas and forcing the closure of major roads including U.S. 24 to Limon, Woodmen Road to Black Forest and Colorado 83.
Law enforcement officials were dissauding people from driving on Interstate 25, especially between Monument and Castle Rock.
Though temperatures hit the mid-20s, windchills did break single digits until nearly 3 p.m.
Tuesday morning, Calvin Reeves, 41, was found dead on a bus stop bench at Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard.
Reeves’ cause of death has not released, but there were no signs of foul play, police said. He was found just before 7:30 a.m.
Police could not say whether he was homeless but said he was on the bench in heavy clothing and wrapped in a blanket.