Snow and high winds are expected in the Pikes Peak region after a mild start to the work week, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast a high of 56 degrees Tuesday and 55 degrees Wednesday— 14 and 13 degrees above average.
Clouds should start to accumulate throughout the day Wednesday before a slight chance of snow showers that night before 11 p.m. Wind speeds are predicted to be between 20 and 30 mph as the storm passes.
The storm should clear by Thursday, making way for a sunny day with a high of 39 degrees.