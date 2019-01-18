Brisk and windy weather and a good chance of snow will mark the end of the work week for the Colorado Springs area Friday.
The National Weather Service is predicting a 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 10 a.m. Brisk north winds could gust as high as 40 mph, the forecast shows, with a high in the low 40s.
The NWS expects a 20 percent chance of snow tonight before 9 p.m., with blustery winds and a low temperature near 20.
Skies are expected to clear for the weekend. The NWS predicts high temperatures of 45 degrees on Saturday and 54 on Sunday in Colorado Springs. Overnight lows should be near 30 degrees both nights.
Blustery and possibly snowy conditions are expected later Monday for Martin Luther King Day. The weather service is predicting mostly sunny skies early with a high of 49 degrees. Rain could arrive by afternoon, and mix with snow after sunset. A 30 percent chance of snow is in the forecast for Monday night, with a low of 18 degrees.
Snow is expected to continue Friday in Colorado’s high country, but should taper off by the end of the day, the weather service said.