Warm and windy weather are here for today, but a cold front is expected to bring rain and snow to parts of Colorado Springs and Monument, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Today's expected high is 74 degrees and with wind gusts up to 35 mph. The warm and dry weather is brief, however, since a cold front is expected to move in later tonight. Spotty showers and a low of 35 degrees are the beginning of several days of wet weather for Colorado Springs.
Monday night, snow will develop across Palmer Divide, bringing about 4 inches of snow with it to Monument, said meteorologists. Rain showers and thunderstorms could also bring about half an inch of precipitation with it through Monday night into Tuesday.
Tuesday morning, the best chances for seeing wet snow accumulations will be to the north and west of Colorado Springs, which will certainly slow the AM drive, reported Gazette news partner KKTV.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 35 degrees. There is still a 20% chance of precipitation up until Friday.
By Friday and Saturday, the weather should dry out, with temperatures in the 70's.