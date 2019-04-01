Monday will see dry weather before a chance of rain returns mid-week in Colorado Springs, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
The high on Monday will be near 55 degrees with partly sunny skies. A slight breeze is forecast through Tuesday with a high near 60 and some cloud cover, according to the weather service.
The chance for rain returns Wednesday with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon, meteorologists said, and the high will be near 52. Thunderstorms are likely before 9 p.m.
Warm weather will spring back Thursday with a high near 65 degrees. Sunshine is expected Friday and through the weekend, with highs near 70, the service's forecast shows.
Colorado Springs received 1.22 inches of precipitation during March, according to the service's data. Last year, precipitation totaled 0.60 of an inch for the month.
Temperatures and precipitation amounts are expected to be slightly above normal for the month of April, according to the service's Climate Prediction Center.
Above normal totals of precipitation across most of southern Colorado during March has allowed for improvement in drought conditions. The latest Drought Monitor, issued March 28, has determined that the severe drought conditions are now at a moderate level.