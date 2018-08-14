After a weekend of sunny skies, the afternoon thunderstorm cycle is forecast to return to Colorado Springs this week.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are expected to see a lower chance— about 30 percent— between noon and midnight.
"As these storms push east, it is possible some could move through with an attitude," said Gazette news partner KKTV. "Our main concerns will be heavy rain, gusty winds and hail."
High temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid 80s, with a high of 83 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, 85 degrees Thursday and 82 degrees Friday.