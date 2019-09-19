A brisk Thursday morning will warm up, reaching high temperatures that are likely to last through the weekend, forecasters at the National Weather service predict.
Today’s high is predicted near 85 degrees and temperatures in the low 80s are likely through Sunday.
A breeze between can be expected this afternoon. Those gusts could reach 30 mph by Friday.
Besides a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, clear, sunny skies are in the forecast for the weekend.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.