Colorado Springs will see a breezy but sunny start to the weekend before gearing up for another chance of snow, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted a high of 40 degrees with winds between 15 and 20 mph Saturday. Gusts could blow as high as 35 mph.
The winds are expected to calm Sunday, and the high will stay at about 40 degrees, the weather service said.
The average temperature for March 9 and 10 is 50 and 51 degrees, respectively.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers is forecast for Monday between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday is predicted to be mostly cloudy before another chance of snow showers returns Tuesday night into Wednesday.