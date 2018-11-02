Meteorologists are calling for a breezy morning during the 2018 Colorado Springs Veterans Day parade.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 59 degrees Friday. Temperatures are expected to cool a bit Saturday to a high 50 degrees Saturday with winds blowing between 15 and 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph.
One of the biggest Veterans Day parades in the United States, the 2018 Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade is expected to attract more than 45,000 spectators to the downtown route on Saturday.
"Saturday will be cooler, with high temperatures mainly in the 40s and 50s," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Snow and wind will be an issue in the mountains, with wind and a few light showers possible at lower elevations. Be sure to keep the coat around tomorrow!"
Sunday and Monday should stay cool, with a high of 51 degrees forecast for Sunday and 49 degrees for Monday. Monday also has a slight chance of showers, though current predictions only expect a 20 percent chance after noon.