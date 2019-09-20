Gusty winds are forecast to produce critical fire conditions in the Colorado Springs area Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Isolated thunderstorms could bring quarter-size hail and winds up to 60 mph across the southeast plains, forecasters said.
Those storms, some potentially severe, are possible late Saturday afternoon and night, too, in the east and along the Palmer Divide.
Daytime conditions look promising though for the Pikes Peak Regional Air Show in Colorado Springs and for the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival. Clear, sunny skies with temperatures in the high 70s are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.