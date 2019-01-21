Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy with rain showers. High 57F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will taper off late but it will remain cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.