Colorado will be experiencing turbulent weather over the course of this week, meteorologists say. On the menu: near-record heat in the east, strong winds over Monument and a blizzard verging on another "bomb cyclone" in the Denver area.
El Paso, Pueblo and eastern Colorado counties are under a red flag warning Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m. Winds between 20 to 30 mph are the most dangerous condition, said National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Carlberg. Humidity is expected to drop to between 10 to 15 percent, which along with the strong winds, is expected to promote even more wildfires.
“I want to urge residents to be alert and cautious of the fire danger that still exists in this county,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “We’ve already had a few uncontrolled fires in several different areas of the county, which is an indication conditions are still very dry and a fire danger exists.”
Teller County also mandated a burn restriction starting at noon Tuesday due to red flag conditions.
Tuesday's forecast high temperature for Colorado Springs is 79, with an overnight low of 47, according to the weather service. The record high temperature for April 9 is 80 (1977). Rain turning into snow later Wednesday is forecast with a high of 54 and low of 21.
El Paso County was hit with its first wildfire of the season Sunday when flames consumed nearly three acres off Colorado 115 near Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Residents of about 20 homes were forced to evacuate before firefighters contained the fire around 6 p.m.
Just a day after the red flag warning, snow is forecast to hit the Front Range with the possibility for a storm bordering on the intensity of March's "bomb cyclone" in the Denver area. Denver should see between 2 to 4 inches of snow, but has a 40 percent chance of getting from 5 to 8 inches.
Carlberg expects the atmospheric pressure in Denver to drop between 12 to 14 millibars in 24 hours or less. To be designated as a bomb cyclone, pressure must drop 24 millibars in the same time frame.
Between 2 to 5 inches of snow is predicted for the Palmer Divide area, and less than 1 inch for Colorado Springs.
With two back-to-back large storms already this year, meteorologists say that the problems may not be over. Added precipitation from the snow will lead to an increase in water runoff from the mountains, potentially pushing Colorado’s flood season up sooner.
Fortunately, flooding for Colorado neighbors like Kansas and Nebraska aren’t expected to be as impacted from this storm as they were from March’s severe weather system. This is partly due to the ground being warmer, thus giving the precipitation a place to absorb into rather than run into rivers.
Vail and Summit County are expected to get 3 to 8 inches of snow on Wednesday, while Leadville and Monarch in the Sawatch Range will be between 2 to 5 inches. With warmer temperatures from Tuesday's weather, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center warned mountain visitors to be wary of wet avalanches.