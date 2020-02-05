El Paso and Pueblo counties remain in a windchill advisory through 8 a.m. Wednesday due to bitterly cold temperatures that could cause frostbite on exposed skin in just 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.
Many schools around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region have delayed starts because of the cold temperatures. Click here for the full list of delays.
Windchill values could drop as low as -20, the weather service said in the advisory.
Temperatures will warm to 29 on Wednesday, with windchill values as low as -15 during the day. Light winds from 5-10 mph will blow in the afternoon.
Windchill values will improve slightly Wednesday night, bottoming out around -5.
A slight chance of snow showers returns to the forecast Thursday night. That chance rises to 50% Friday, when new snow accumulations of an inch or two are possible.
Snow showers could persist into Friday night and could reappear Sunday into Sunday night.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Cold, with windchill values bottoming out around 0. Mostly cloudy, with a high just under 45 and winds from 5-10.
Friday: An additional 1-2" of snow is possible; a 50% chance of snow showers. Partially sunny skies, with a high near 40. Winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Saturday: A relatively mild, mostly sunny day with a high just under 45 and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Snow showers possible after 11 a.m. Partially cloudy, with a low around 15 and winds at 5-10 mph.