Cloudy skies began the day Monday in Colorado Springs. Photo courtesy of City of Colorado Springs.
The best chance for rain in Colorado Springs this week is Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Monday will be partly sunny throughout the day, with a 60% chance of rain after 4 p.m. The high will be near 82 degrees. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the evening until about 8 p.m.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 88 degrees, the service's forecast says.

A chance of rain returns Wednesday with a 30% chance after noon. The high will be near 86 degrees. Thursday will bring warmer weather with a high near 92 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.

There is a 20% chance for rain Friday until midnight and the high will be in the low 90s. Temperatures will stay near 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday with a 20% chance of rain both days.

