The best chance for rain in Colorado Springs this week is Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday will be partly sunny throughout the day, with a 60% chance of rain after 4 p.m. The high will be near 82 degrees. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the evening until about 8 p.m.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 88 degrees, the service's forecast says.
A chance of rain returns Wednesday with a 30% chance after noon. The high will be near 86 degrees. Thursday will bring warmer weather with a high near 92 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.
There is a 20% chance for rain Friday until midnight and the high will be in the low 90s. Temperatures will stay near 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday with a 20% chance of rain both days.