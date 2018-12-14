This weekend will welcome warm temperatures in Colorado Springs, with highs just missing 60 degrees, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 51 degrees Friday and a balmy 58 degrees Saturday. Saturday's high is 17 degrees above the average for Dec. 15, but still below the record high of 65 degrees set in 1946.
Fall-like weather is expected to continue through the end of the weekend and into the work week, with forecast highs of 55 and 58 degrees Sunday and Monday, respectively.