Enjoy the sunny skies while they last, as rain is headed for Colorado Springs this weekend.
The National Weather Service predicted sunny skies and a high of 60 degrees Thursday. The winds should pick up by the afternoon, with speeds between 15 and 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.
The heat will intensify Friday and Saturday, with expected highs of 73 and 78 degrees. Clouds will also start to move in Saturday.
Rain is forecast to start to fall Sunday morning and last through Monday. Thunder is possible, the weather service said.