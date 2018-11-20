Thanksgiving weather in Colorado Springs is shaping up to be prime for outdoor activities, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast a high of 54 degrees Tuesday, 58 degrees Wednesday and 59 degrees Thursday.
Travel surge expected over Thanksgiving weekend across Colorado, snarling traffic and crowding airports
Lows should hover around 30 degrees all week— about 7 degrees above the normal low for this time of year, according to weather service data.
Few clouds are expected to pass through, with mostly calm winds.
Those looking to head into the mountains may see some snow— between 1 and 4 inches¯ Thursday into Friday, though a largest storm is expected to hit the area Saturday into Sunday, said OpenSnow forecaster Sam Collentine.
Snow totals Sunday are estimated to be at least 9 inches, with Crested Butte potentially boasting 14 inches of fresh turns.