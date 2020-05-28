Colorado Springs could see showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and again each afternoon through Wednesday.
The city will see warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies, with a high of 75 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of thunderstorms is possible after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A chance of thunderstorms appears in the forecast each day for the next week. Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 85 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 85 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 and winds up to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Partially sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Partially sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.