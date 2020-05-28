Weather (copy)

Faith Stone was a bright spot on a gloomy day in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

 (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Colorado Springs could see showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and again each afternoon through Wednesday.

The city will see warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies, with a high of 75 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of thunderstorms is possible after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A chance of thunderstorms appears in the forecast each day for the next week. Here's the forecast for the next few days.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 85 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 85 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 and winds up to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Monday: Partially sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Partially sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

