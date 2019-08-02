There's a chance of afternoon thunderstorms today and through the weekend in Colorado Springs, forecasters in Pueblo for the National Weather Service predict. Temperatures could be in the mid to high 80s.
Here's the full forecast from the Weather Service:
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
