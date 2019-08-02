Lightning Danger Rocky Mountain Park
A storm gathers over Rocky Mountain National Park just west of Estes Park, Colo., Monday, July 14, 2014. Two fatal lightning strikes on consecutive days the previous weekend pinpoint dangers not always apparent to visitors to the 11,000-foot exposed high country of the park. Afternoon storms visible miles away arrive overhead suddenly. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

 Breannan Linsley
There's a chance of afternoon thunderstorms today and through the weekend in Colorado Springs, say National Weather Service forecasters in Pueblo. Temperatures could be in the mid to high 80s.

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

