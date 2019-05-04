Light afternoon thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday are a sneak peak of more to come early next week in Colorado Springs, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted mostly sunny skies followed by a 10% to 20% chance of thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Saturday and a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures are predicted to be 68 and 71 degrees, respectively.
The "prolonged period of unsettled weather" will start to roll in by Monday afternoon with another round of thunderstorms, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. Temperatures will drop to the mid-40s Monday night, reaching only 61 degrees Tuesday and 55 degrees Wednesday. Rain will accompany the cool-down, consistently falling with intermittent thunder through Wednesday night.
Snow is possible at higher elevations, KKTV reported.