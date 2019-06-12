After a few dry days in Colorado Springs, we can expect afternoon storms to return throughout the week and into the weekend - but warm weather will keep up.
Wednesday's high will be near 73 degrees and a 10% chance of rain is expected after 1 p.m., meteorologists at the National Weather Service forecast.
Higher chances of rain continue throughout the night with a low of 48 degrees. Thursday's high will be near 81 degrees and there is a 50% chance of storms after lunchtime and through the evening.
Friday will see more rain afternoon with a 40% chance, according to the service's forecast, and the high will be near 85 degrees. Scattered showers will continue through the evening and late Friday.
There is a slight chance for showers during midday Saturday and the high will be near 75 degrees, meteorologists said. Chances for precipitation rise to 80% in the evening and overnight.
Sunday will also see showers and thunderstorms with a high near 74 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s at the start of next week with possible showers.