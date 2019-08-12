Temperatures are expected to be near 90 degrees and most afternoons will see thunderstorms throughout the week beginning Monday in the Pikes Peak region, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday's forecast high is 87 degrees in Colorado Springs, the service's forecast shows. There is a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m.
The high on Tuesday is forecast near 85 degrees with another chance of rain after noon. The chance for rain and thunderstorms increase late Tuesday until about midnight, meteorologists say.
Wednesday's high will be near 88 degrees with a 20% chance of rain after noon. Thursday's weather will be similar with a high of 89 degrees and another round of afternoon showers is likely.
There is a slight chance of precipitation Friday, making for hot weather when the high is forecast near 88 degrees.
Temperatures are forecast near 87 degrees Saturday and Sunday, and there is no estimated chance of rain over the weekend.