High temperatures and some sunshine is expected throughout the upcoming work week in Colorado Springs, but rain showers are likely to repeat each afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Sunday's high is forecast near 87 degrees with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., the weather service said. A 60% chance of rain continues through the evening.
A 40% chance of rain returns Monday after noon with a forecast high near 90 degrees, meteorologists say. Tuesday has a 50% chance of thunderstorms after noon with a high near 86 degrees.
The pattern of afternoon storms continues Wednesday through Friday with highs near 89 degrees, the forecast shows.
Overnight lows Sunday through Friday are forecast to remain near 60 degrees.