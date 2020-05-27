Wednesday will be relatively balmy and breezy in Colorado Springs, with a high near 80 and light winds up to 10 mph.
Rain re-enters the forecast tonight, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures for the remainder of the work week will sit in the 70s and 80s, with rain and thunderstorms possible Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the afternoon-into-evening time period, and all day Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 75 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and winds up to 5 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 85 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Partially sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.