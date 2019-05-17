Page 3 Pond photo
A cycle of afternoon rain is expected to hit Colorado Springs this weekend before a larger storm moves into the region Monday morning, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service predicted a high of 74 degrees and mostly sunny skies with winds between 15 and 25 mph Friday. Gusts could reach as high as 35 mph.

Saturday will cool down a bit to a high of 62 degrees. Meteorologists forecast mostly sunny skies for the morning, followed by a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. Sunday's weather should be similar, though chances of rain and thunder drop to just 10%. The expected high is 63 degrees.

A larger storm is predicted to hit Monday morning, first as rain, then turning into thunderstorms and possibly snow overnight.

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

