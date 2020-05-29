Five days of potential showers and thunderstorms begins Friday in Colorado Springs with a 30% chance of precipitation, mainly between 3 and 5 p.m.
Friday will see a high of 81, with winds up to 10 mph. Thunderstorms are again possible overnight, mainly before 11 p.m., then every day and night through Wednesday night, which is currently forecast to be clear. The possibility for showers and thunderstorms returns next Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. and winds up to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Partially sunny, with a high near 86 and winds up to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Partially sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 and winds up to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.