Chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms accompany a slow warming trend throughout the week in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
After a snowy morning, Tuesday remains cool and windy with a high of 55 degrees and likely showers later in the day. It will continue to snow in the mountains, said meteorologists.
According to OpenSnow, parts of the state may get up to 30 inches of snow through Wednesday this week. See a full breakdown here.
It's expected to stay around the high 50s and low 60s through tomorrow and Thursday, reported Gazette news partner KKTV. A cold front will move across southern Colorado quickly on Wednesday, bringing a little snow to the mountains and lower temperatures in the Springs.
By Friday, the temperature should bounce up to a high of 68 degrees but will continue to experience isolated thunderstorms, said meteorologists.
Chances of showers continue through the weekend, with higher temperatures into the low 70s.
