Colorado Springs will end the weekend and continue into the work week with above-average temperatures, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast a high of 82 degrees Sunday, 5 degrees above the average.
The city will continue on a warming trend during the first half of the week, hitting highs of 84, 88 and 87 degrees Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Thunderstorms may roll through Sunday night. Clouds are expected to clear Monday, leaving sunny skies for the following days.