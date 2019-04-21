rain and weather
A grouping of cars makes their way down rain filled Stetson Hills Blvd. when a strong round of afternoon rain and thunderstorms blew through Colorado Springs and the region on Thursday, July 8, 2010 causing flash flooding in parts of El Paso County. Bryan Oller, The Gazette

 BRYAN OLLER THE GAZETTE
Meteorologists are expecting a soggy end to the weekend and start to the work week in Colorado Springs.

The National Weather Service forecast a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and midnight Sunday and after noon Monday. Most areas will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain, though more is possible in areas with thunder.

Tuesday morning is expected to be cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms after noon.

Temperatures are predicted to be in the 50s a 60s, with highs of 64, 52 and 58 degrees forecast for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The average temperature for April 21 and 22 is 61 and 62 degrees, weather service data show.

