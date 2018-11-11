Colorado Springs residents woke up to several inches of snow Sunday as a new storm blows over the Pikes Peak Region lasting until early Monday.
3 to 6 inches of snow is expected in Colorado Springs Sunday, with a high near 27. Another 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible Monday before noon, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo say.
The temperature measured at 26 degrees at Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measurement site, and areas near downtown Colorado Springs have accumulated up to 2 inches of snow as of 9 a.m. Sunday.
Meteorologists say the storm is quite a bit colder than previous storms that portions of Colorado has seen earlier this fall.
"Compared to the storm we had over Halloween, this storm is much cooler, meaning lighter, fluffier snow is more likely to accumulate. This low-pressure system is tracking more northern, moving towards the south. The best precipitation will be in the eastern mountains." Klint Skelly, meteorologist at the service, said.
Roadways are icing up quickly with the snowfall and low temperatures, prompting El Paso and Teller counties and the city of Fountain to be on accident alert status. If you are involved in a traffic accident where no injuries occur or crime is not suspected, you can report the accident online here.
A winter weather advisory issued by the service was reported early Sunday and will expire Monday at 11 a.m. The advisory reports up to 10 inches of snow over the Front Range mountains, up to a foot of snow over the eastern range including the Sawatch mountains, and warns of snow-packed roads and low visibility in the vicinity of Colorado Springs.
El Paso County reports 40 plows currently on the roads throughout the city where road conditions range between wet to snow-packed roads.