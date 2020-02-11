Snow appears to be over in Colorado Springs — until Wednesday, at least.
Snow lightly blanketed the city overnight, with the Colorado Springs area receiving up to 2 inches. Slightly higher totals of up to 4 inches were seen in the Denver metro area and out west into the mountains. A whopping foot of snow was seen in Beulah and Rye, to the southwest of Pueblo.
Some schools outside of the Colorado Springs metro saw delayed starts Tuesday morning, including Cañon City, Custer County, Elizabeth, Huerfano, Kim, La Veta, Lewis Palmer, Primero, Pueblo 60 and Pueblo 70. Schools were closed in Cripple Creek. A variety of private schools in Pueblo and Monument were delayed as well. Delays and closings can be viewed here.
Tuesday is expected to be partly sunny in Colorado Springs, with a high just under 25 and winds from 5-15 mph. The low will drop to 16 tonight, with winds from 5-10 mph.
Snow is forecasted to return Wednesday, then not again until next week. Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: A high just over 35, a chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. and breezy, with winds 15-25 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 35 and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high just under 50 and winds at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high just under 40 and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Partially sunny with a high just under 50 and winds from 5-10 mph.