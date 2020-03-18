Showing up at Target in time for the doors to open Wednesday just to seniors and others with a high risk for corona virus was a tall order for chemo patient Cesar Velasquez.
Biweekly treatment for multiple myeloma takes a toll on his body. But some things — wet wipes, cleaning supplies, toilet paper — are worth rising early for.
"I'm very happy — it made my day," Velasquez saidshortly after 8 a.m., when Target at the south end of Colorado Springs opened.
Target, and some other stores, are opening early or dedicating the first hour or two of shopping to vulnerable shoppers including those over 60 or with chronic medical conditions.
The line of people waiting to enter Target just minutes ahead of 8 a.m. was about 50 people long.
Shoppers file in to @Target at the south end of Colorado Springs on Wednesday morning. The retailer is dedicating the first hour of shopping on Wednesdays to those extra vulnerable to #coronavirus, such as the elderly and those with health conditions. @csgazette #cosprings pic.twitter.com/vf4DxmZNVO— Gazette Erin Prater (@GazetteEPrater) March 18, 2020
Velasquez said he hadn't run out of cleaning and personal-care essentials, but was getting close. When he heard about Target's dedicated shopping hour, "I knew it would be worth it."
As shoppers breezily navigated the relatively empty store, workers began to replenish shelves with small quantities of coveted items such as antibacterial hand wipes, paper towels and toilet paper.
The purchases put a hearty smile on his face — and that of Rosalia Tofili, who was brimming with gratitude as she loaded household essentials into the back of her truck.
"No rushing, no pushing," Tofili, a senior, said. "This makes us feel like we are important."
Some items including antibacterial hand wipes were limited to one per shopper, Toifili was counting her blessings.
"It's more than enough," she said.
LOCAL STORES WITH DEDICATED SHOPPING TIMES FOR VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Target: First hour of shopping each Wednesday
Dollar General: First hour of each shopping day
Albertsons/Safeway: Tuesdays, Thursdays, 7-9 a.m.
Whole Foods: 7-8 a.m. daily